Feats to astonish and amaze
A compendium of things I didn't think AI should be able to do
Ethan Mollick
Mar 5
Power and Weirdness: How to Use Bing AI
Bing AI is a huge leap over ChatGPT, but you have to learn its quirks
Ethan Mollick
Mar 2
February 2023
How to Get an AI to Lie to You in Three Simple Steps
I keep getting fooled by AI, and it seems like others are, too.
Ethan Mollick
Feb 26
Blinded by Analogies
What is this AI thing? The wrong model can lead us astray
Ethan Mollick
Feb 23
The future, soon: what I learned from Bing's AI
We had a brief glimpse of two different types of AI. Both are significant
Ethan Mollick
Feb 19
My class required AI. Here's what I've learned so far.
(Spoiler alert: it has been very successful, but there are some lessons to be learned)
Ethan Mollick
Feb 17
I hope you weren't getting too comfortable.
I just got access to the new Bing AI. My initial thoughts are that our assumptions about the limits of AI were wrong.
Ethan Mollick
Feb 15
A quick and sobering guide to cloning yourself
It took me a few minutes to create a fake me giving a fake lecture.
Ethan Mollick
Feb 10
Magic for English Majors
Programming in prose in an AI-haunted world
Ethan Mollick
Feb 8
"Do not fear AI, puny humans... that is not meant as a threat."
What we can learn from a completely AI written & illustrated lecture
Ethan Mollick
Feb 5
The Machines of Mastery
"Anyone can learn anything they want..." and how technology can help
Ethan Mollick
Feb 1
January 2023
A prosthesis for imagination: Using AI to boost your creativity
AI can already beat humans in many measures of creativity. Let's use that to our advantage.
Ethan Mollick
Jan 28
